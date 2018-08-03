

Renee Rodgers, CTV News





A tornado touched down in Manitoba tonight causing severe damage and ripping a home from its foundation.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said the tornado hit the RM of Alonsa, about 200 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, at about 8:50 p.m. Friday night.

Lissen Johnson told CTV News her brother’s home in Silver Ridge, just east of Alonsa, was destroyed by the tornado. She said the house was empty at the time and no one was hurt.

Meanwhile Severe Thunderstorm Watches and Warnings were in place in central and southern Manitoba Friday night.

Environment and Climate Change Canada also received numerous reports of large hail in the area, ranging from the size of a nickel to the size of a hen egg.