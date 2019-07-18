

Renée Rodgers, CTV News Winnipeg





A tornado made a brief touchdown Thursday night in Manitoba’s Interlake region

Environment and Climate Change Canada said it happened early Thursday evening, just west of Camper, Man.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

It wasn't the only tornadic activity in the province Thursday night.

Environment Canada also said a double water spout appeared in Dauphin Lake.

Tornado warnings were issued for South Central Manitoba and the Interlake area early Thursday evening.

They have since been lifted.

Environment Canada also confirmed a funnel cloud sighting in St-Pierre-Jolys, Man. around 6:30 p.m.

There was no touchdown in the case.