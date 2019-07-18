Tornado touches down in Interlake region
Environment and Climate Change Canada said a tornado touched down early Thursday evening, just west of Camper, Man. (Photo: Twitter / Jeff Shaw)
Renée Rodgers, CTV News Winnipeg
Published Thursday, July 18, 2019 9:27PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, July 18, 2019 9:31PM CST
A tornado made a brief touchdown Thursday night in Manitoba’s Interlake region
Environment and Climate Change Canada said it happened early Thursday evening, just west of Camper, Man.
There were no reports of injuries or damage.
It wasn't the only tornadic activity in the province Thursday night.
Environment Canada also said a double water spout appeared in Dauphin Lake.
Tornado warnings were issued for South Central Manitoba and the Interlake area early Thursday evening.
They have since been lifted.
Environment Canada also confirmed a funnel cloud sighting in St-Pierre-Jolys, Man. around 6:30 p.m.
There was no touchdown in the case.