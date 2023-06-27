Tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings sweeping across Manitoba

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued three tornado warnings throughout Manitoba Tuesday evening.

The weather agency issued the warnings just after 7 p.m. in the areas of Mossey River, including Winnipegosis and Fork River, the RM of Dauphin, including Sifton and Valley River and the RM of Lakeshore, including Rorketon and Toutes Aides.

"In addition to a tornado, this thunderstorm is capable of producing golf ball sized hail," ECCC said.

These warnings come after the Municipality of North Norfolk, which includes Austin, Sidney and MacGregor, was placed under a tornado warning for about an hour late Tuesday afternoon. However, by 5:45 p.m., ECCC downgraded it to a severe thunderstorm warning.

The weather service warns the east-moving storm, located between MacGregor and Bagot on the Trans-Canada Highway, is capable of producing loonie-sized hail and wind gusts over 90 km/h.

Severe thunderstorm warnings and watches also remain in place across much of southern and central Manitoba.