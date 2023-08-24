Tornado warning ends in Manitoba

A tornado warning issued for part of central Manitoba on Thursday has been downgraded.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, the warning was issued at 3:15 p.m. for the R.M. of Alonsa, which includes the Ebb and Flow First Nation and Sandy Bay First Nation.

“Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado. Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible,” the warning reads. “This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.”

At 3:56 p.m., the warning was downgraded to a severe thunderstorm warning. ECCC said the storm is located near Harcus and travelling southeast at 30 km/h.