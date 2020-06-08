WINNIPEG -- Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for parts of southern Manitoba.

On Monday evening, Environment Canada placed Sprague – Northwestern Angle Provincial Forest and the Steinbach – St. Adolphe – Emerson – Vita – Richer region under the warning.

Environment Canada said meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado. It said damaging winds, hail that could be as large as baseballs and intense rainfalls are also possible.

Several regions in southern Manitoba are also currently under a tornado watch as of Monday afternoon, including the following regions:

Falcon Lake and West Hawk Lake

L.G. of Pinawa incl. Seven Sisters Falls

Pointe du Bois

R.M. of Lac Du Bonnet

R.M. of Reynolds incl. Ste. Rita Hadashville and Rennie

R.M. of Whitemouth incl. Elma

Shoal Lake Reserves

According to Environment Canada, conditions Monday afternoon are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes. The thunderstorms also have the potential to produce hail larger than golf balls and wind gusts higher than 110 kilometres per hour.

The tornado threat is expected to diminish later in the evening, Environment Canada said.

In the event of a tornado, or if a tornado warning is issued for your area, Environment Canada says to follow these steps:

Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.

Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers, and other temporary or free-standing shelters, and move to a strong building if you can.

As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

Tornado watches were previously issued Sunday in several communities, ending at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Several other communities, including Morden, Winkler, Altona, Morris, Dugald, Beausejour, and Grand Beach are all currently under severe thunderstorm watches as of Monday afternoon.

-With files from CTV’s Stephanie Tsicos