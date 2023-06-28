Tornado warning in western Manitoba; Winnipeg, majority of southern Manitoba under tornado watch

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is warning the public as a tornado warning has been issued in western Manitoba.

The warning was issued just after 1 p.m. for the Gilbert Plains municipality, including Ashville.

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation," ECCC said in the alert.

People are being told to take cover if severe weather approaches.

This comes after a tornado watch was issued for most of southern Manitoba, including Winnipeg.

The weather service issued the watch just before 11:50 p.m. Wednesday morning. The watch extends from the Saskatchewan border, including the Municipality of Two Borders, to the Ontario border and then up to the Lake St. Martin area.

Both Winnipeg and Brandon are included in the watches.

"Condition are favourable for the development of funnel clouds and weak tornadoes in southern Manitoba this afternoon," ECCC said in the alert. "Hail to the size of golf balls and rainfall in excess of 50 mm are also possible."

ECCC said people should be prepared for severe weather and take cover if threatening weather appears.

The thunderstorms are expected to move into Ontario later in the evening.

Manitobans can stay up to date on all watches and warnings by looking at ECCC's alert page.