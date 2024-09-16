WINNIPEG
    Tornado warning lifted in southeast Manitoba

    A tornado warning is in effect for a portion of southeast Manitoba. A tornado warning is in effect for a portion of southeast Manitoba.
    Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has lifted a tornado warning for parts of southeast Manitoba.

    The weather agency had issued warnings for the RM of Reynolds shortly after 4 p.m. Monday.

    "Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado," ECCC said in its warning.

    According to ECCC, the thunderstorm was located about 10 kilometres west of Hadashville and was moving east at 50 km/h.

    The storm is capable of quarter-sized hail and wind gusts in excess of 90 km/h.

    "This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation," ECCC said.

    If a tornado occurs, ECCC recommends you go indoors to a room on the lowest level of a building, away from outside walls and windows. If you can, leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, and trailers and move to a strong building. As a last resort, you should lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

