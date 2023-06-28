Tornado warnings end; Winnipeg, majority of southern Manitoba still under tornado watch

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has downgraded a trio of tornado warnings that were scattered throughout in western Manitoba.

The latest warning was issued at 2 p.m. for the RM of Dauphin, including Sifton and Valley River. At the time, ECCC said there was a severe thunderstorm in the area that could produce a tornado.

The warning has since been downgraded to a severe thunderstorm warning.

Two other warnings – one for the Gilbert Plains municipality, including Ashville, which was issued at 1 p.m. and one the Municipality of North Cypress-Langford, including Neepawa and Carberry, which was issued at 1:30 p.m. – have also been downgraded.

This comes after a tornado watch was issued for most of southern Manitoba, including Winnipeg.

The weather service issued the watch just before 11:50 a.m. Wednesday morning. The watch extends from the Saskatchewan border, including the Municipality of Two Borders, to the Ontario border and then up to the Lake St. Martin area.

Both Winnipeg and Brandon are included in the watches.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of funnel clouds and weak tornadoes in southern Manitoba this afternoon," ECCC said in the alert. "Hail to the size of golf balls and rainfall in excess of 50 mm are also possible."

ECCC said people should be prepared for severe weather and take cover if threatening weather appears.

The thunderstorms are expected to move into Ontario later in the evening.

Manitobans can stay up to date on all watches and warnings by looking at ECCC's alert page.