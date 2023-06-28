Tornado warnings end; Winnipeg, majority of southern Manitoba still under tornado watch

A photo shows a tornado forming near Venlaw, Manitoba in Manitoba on June 28, 2023. (Image source: Allison Fisher) A photo shows a tornado forming near Venlaw, Manitoba in Manitoba on June 28, 2023. (Image source: Allison Fisher)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island