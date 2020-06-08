WINNIPEG -- Tornado warnings for parts of southeastern Manitoba have ended, though severe thunderstorm watches and warnings remain in effect.

On Monday evening, Environment Canada placed Sprague – Northwestern Angle Provincial Forest under a severe thunderstorm warning.

The regions of Steinbach – St Adolphe – Emerson – Vita – Richer, and the Whiteshell – Lac du Bonnet – Pinawa regions have been placed under fluctuating severe thunderstorm watches and warnings.

Environment Canada said meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is capable of producing strong wind gusts, hail up to the size of nickels, and heavy rain.

It said lightning kills and injures Canadians every year and is reminding people, when thunder roars, go indoors.

Thunderstorms are expected to last late into Monday evening before moving into Ontario.

Environment Canada said large hail can damage property, break windows, dent vehicles, and cause serious injury. Severe thunderstorms can produce tornados, and heavy downpours can cause flash flooding it said.

In the event of a tornado, or if a tornado warning is issued for your area, Environment Canada says to follow these steps:

Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.

Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers, and other temporary or free-standing shelters, and move to a strong building if you can.

As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

Tornado watches were previously issued Sunday in several communities, ending at approximately 8:30 p.m.

-With files from CTV’s Stephanie Tsicos