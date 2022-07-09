Tornado watch ends for western Manitoba

Tornado watch ends for western Manitoba

Tornado watches have been put in place for parts of western Manitoba. (Source: Environment Canada) Tornado watches have been put in place for parts of western Manitoba. (Source: Environment Canada)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Abe's death raises security questions as Japan mourns

A top police official on Saturday acknowledged possible security lapses that allowed an assassin to fire his gun into former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe while he was addressing a campaign rally, raising questions how could the attacker get so close behind him.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island