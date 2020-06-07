WINNIPEG -- Environment Canada is issuing several severe weather watches and warnings for parts of southern Manitoba.



On Sunday afternoon, tornado watches were issued for several communities, including Steinbach, Winkler, and Morris. As of 8:30 p.m., all tornado watches have ended, however a number of severe thunderstorm watches and warnings remain in place.



A full list of current advisories for Manitoba can be found here.



A tornado watch means conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes.

In addition to tornadoes, these thunderstorms have the potential to produce hail to the size of baseballs and wind gusts in excess of 120 km/h.

Environment Canada said the tornado threat will diminish late this evening and that it is a dangerous situation.

In the event of a tornado, or if a tornado warning is issued for your area, Environment Canada says to follow these steps:

Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.

Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can.

As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

Much of southern Manitoba, including Winnipeg, is under a severe thunderstorm watch as well.