Tornado watches remain in western Manitoba

Multiple tornado watches remain in place Sunday evening for parts of western Manitoba amid severe thunderstorms.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued the tornado watches Sunday afternoon.

"Severe thunderstorms are forecast to form in an unstable airmass centered over the Saskatchewan/Manitoba border this afternoon, some of which have the potential to produce tornadoes," ECCC said in the tornado watch.

The following areas fall under the tornado watch:

Dauphin - Russell - Roblin – Winnipegosis

Melita - Boissevain - Turtle Mountain Provincial Park

Minnedosa - Riding Mountain National Park

Swan River - Duck Mountain - Porcupine Provincial Forest

Virden – Souris

A tornado warning that was issued just after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday for Swan River - Duck Mountain - Porcupine Provincial Forest has since been removed, however, a Tornado watch remains in place.

ECCC said Manitobans in these areas should be prepared for severe weather and take cover if any threatening weather arrives.

It said in the event of a tornado or tornado warning, people in the area should go indoors to a room on the lowest floor away from outside walls or windows. Get out of any temporary or free-standing shelters such as mobile homes, vehicles, tents or trailers.

"As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris," ECCC said in the watch.