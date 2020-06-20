WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the William Whyte area for reports of a house fire at 6:08 a.m. Saturday morning.

Once on scene, crews encountered a well-involved fire with heavy flames and smoke coming from the home.

Firefighters used aerial ladders to launch a defensive attack and to protect neighbouring homes from the spread of flames.

Neighbouring homes were temporarily evacuated as a precaution. The WFPS said evacuated residents are expected to be able to return to their homes after crews complete their work on scene.

No injuries were reported.

No damage estimates are available, but the WFPS is calling the home a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.