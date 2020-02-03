WINNPEG -- The family of Keith Blacksmith is speaking out about the fatal fire which left the 21-year-old severely burned.

"It shook us all up. It shook the whole community, his hockey teammates and everyone that knows him, even people that don't know him," said Willard Francois, Blacksmiths' grandfather

On Jan. 24 a house fire in Thompson Man., trapped Blacksmith and several people inside. Blacksmith managed to escape but was severely burned.

The body of Blacksmiths' girlfriend, Tyra Kirkness, was found inside after firefighters put out the blaze.

Now in a medically induced coma, Blacksmith is recovering from third-degree burns to 70 per cent of his body.

Blacksmiths' mother said she took photos at Kirkness' funeral for when her son wakes up.

The family says they never thought something like this would happen, "Not in a million years, shook us all up," said Francois. "It’s a terrible, terrible tragedy,"

Blacksmith was very active in the Thompson community. He was captain of the NCN Flames Junior B hockey team, attended RD Parker High School and worked at a local gas station.

"Back home in Nelson House there is a lot of support from people and organizations, same with the Thompson area. It really touches our heart," said Francois.

The family says they've had lots of help through this difficult situation, coming from all over the province.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover the cost of the family staying in Winnipeg while Blacksmith recovers in the Health Sciences Centre.

So far, the page has raised over half of its $10,000 goal.

Blacksmith is currently on life support but the family said doctors are lowering his sedation amounts every day.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.