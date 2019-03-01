

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg mayor Brian Bowman hinted at large tax hikes and spending cuts in order to deal with a tough budget that’s set to be tabled Friday.

The mayor continued to blame the province for what he calls “terrible options” facing the city, but the province said it’s Bowman who has to deal with the budget shortfall and the fallout with Winnipeg residents.

The budget could mean challenges for Winnipeg homeowners and drivers.

That’s in part because of a multi-million dollar funding gap for roads in 2018 which the mayor says the province owes.

“That does leave us with a hole of $40 million that will need to be reconciled in this year’s budget,” Bowman said.

He added that leaves the city with three options: to take on more debt, decrease spending on road repairs, or raise taxes beyond the annual hike of 2.3 per cent.

“All three of these options are terrible options,” Bowman said.

Though he didn’t say he’s considering this, Bowman said the funding gap is equivalent to a 7.1 per cent tax hike. Coupled with the regular tax increase would mean a property tax hike of 9.4 per cent.

Manitoba’s finance minister Scott Fielding was quick to fire back at Bowman’s comments.

"They have threatened to implement a massive 9.4 per cent tax hike on residents despite being one of the most generously funded cities in Canada and posting two years of significant surpluses. We expect taxpayers will hold the mayor and council accountable for their decisions,” Fielding said in a tweet.

West End homeowner Jim Uttley said his property tax bill is already a problem.

“I’m paying way more than I actually can afford,” he said.

Bowman said taxes will be raised, though he didn’t say by how much.

The preliminary 2019 City of Winnipeg budget is set to be tabled Friday at a 1:30 p.m. executive policy committee meeting.

- With files from CTV’s Jeff Keele