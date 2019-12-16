WINNIPEG -- Tougher sanctions for impaired driving in Manitoba take effect Monday.

Under the new rules, drivers who register a "warn" on a screening device will automatically lose their vehicle for three days and be hit with fines and administrative costs that total $700 for a first violation.

A "warn" reading comes when a person's blood-alcohol level ranges between .05 to .079 -- just under the legal impaired limit.

Justice Minister Cliff Cullen says law enforcement will still have the option to proceed with criminal charges rather than the immediate roadside prohibition approach when they feel it is warranted.