

The Canadian Press





CHURCHILL, Man. - The town of Churchill in northern Manitoba is saying thank you to everyone who has helped the community since it lost its rail service.

Mayor Michael Spence and his council say in a release on Twitter that many Manitobans, Canadians and people from across the world have reached out.

The town of 900 people on Hudson Bay lost its only land connection to the south last spring when severe flooding damaged the rail line.

Railway owner Omnitrax has said it will not repair the track because it would cost too much money on an already money-losing line.

That means goods and people have had to rely on very costly air transportation, although a seasonal ice road recently opened.

The town's thank you says the outpouring of support has made Christmas a special one for the community.