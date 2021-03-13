WINNIPEG -- A fire in a two-story townhouse in Winnipeg’s Brooklands neighbourhood forced the evacuation of not only its residents, but also those of an adjacent townhouse complex.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said they responded to reports of a fire in the 100 block of Elkhorn Street just after 10 a.m. on Saturday.

When firefighters arrived smoke could be seen coming from the structure, so they launched an offensive attack. The WFPS said conditions deteriorated and they were forced to change tactics and switch to a defensive attack. The fire was declared under control about an hour later at 11:08 a.m.

Most of the residents were able to get out safely on their own before fire crews arrived, with the remaining people evacuated by WFPS members. The Major Incident Response Vehicle (MIRV), along with transit buses were brought in to shelter the evacuees.

No injuries were reported and damage is considered significant, with the neighbouring building suffering moderate damage to its exterior because of the heat.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.