

CTV Winnipeg





Toys “R” Us has recalled two styles of Babies “R” Us brand bathrobes over their flammability hazard.

The recalled products are made from 100 per cent cotton.

One of the recalled items is the BRU B is for Bear robe. It is beige with a beige/brown striped trim, a star on the hood and a brown bear decoration on the front. The manufacturer number is 1617347.

The other product being recalled is the Koala Baby Fish robe. It is white with a yellow trim, a starfish on the hood and orange fish decoration on the front. The manufacturer number is AD12003.

The manufacturer number for both of these products can be found on a label inside the robes.

Under Canadian law, the robes do not meet the flammability requirements for children’s sleepwear.

They were sold from January 2015 through December 2017 at Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us in Canada. 6,840 products were sold.

As of April 10, there have been no injuries or incidents in Canada from the robes.