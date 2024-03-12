WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Tractor driver hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following crash: RCMP

    A crash involving a semi truck and a farm tractor in the RM of Portage la Prairie on March 11, 2024 sent two people to hospital. (Supplied photo: Manitoba RCMP) A crash involving a semi truck and a farm tractor in the RM of Portage la Prairie on March 11, 2024 sent two people to hospital. (Supplied photo: Manitoba RCMP)
    A crash in the RM of Portage la Prairie sent a tractor driver to hospital with life-threatening injuries on Monday afternoon.

    According to RCMP, the crash happened at 4:35 p.m. on the Trans-Canada highway near Road 32 West.

    Mounties said a semi was being driven east by a 52-year-old man from Winnipeg, when it hit the back of a farm tractor, which was also being driven east.

    The semi and tractor both ended up in the ditch.

    The driver of the tractor, a 65-year-old man from St. Ambroise, along with the semi driver, were both taken to hospital. Mounties said the tractor driver suffered life-threatening injuries.

    The road was closed for several hours due to the crash, but has since reopened.

