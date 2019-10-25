WINNIPEG -- Canada’s Minister for International Trade Diversification Jim Carr has announced that he has been diagnosed with a blood cancer, multiple myeloma.

In a statement, Carr said he had been experiencing flu-like symptoms in the weeks leading up the election and his doctor ordered routine blood work.

Late in the evening on election day, when Carr was re-elected as the MP for Winnipeg South Centre, his doctor told him he had to go to the hospital. After more tests were performed Tuesday, he received his diagnosis.

In his statement, Carr said the illness has affected his kidney function and he has started dialysis, as well as chemotherapy.

“My family and I want to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff at the Health Sciences Centre for the care I am receiving,” said Carr, adding that his family appreciates privacy.

Carr said his constituency office will remain open during his illness.

“I am feeling well, my spirits are high,” he wrote.