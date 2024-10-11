WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Traffic delays at Portage and Main starting as early as Tuesday

    Barriers at Winnipeg’s major intersection of Portage and Main, which has been closed to pedestrians for forty plus years, are seen on Friday, March 1, 2024. (John Woods/The Canadian Press) Barriers at Winnipeg’s major intersection of Portage and Main, which has been closed to pedestrians for forty plus years, are seen on Friday, March 1, 2024. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Commuters traveling through Winnipeg’s most iconic intersection could see traffic delays begin next week as work to reopen the intersection to pedestrians gets underway.

    On Friday, the City of Winnipeg announced traffic around Portage and Main could be disrupted as early as October 15.

    Over a four-week period, sections of curb and median lanes on both streets will be closed intermittently while crews prepare to demolish the long-standing concrete barriers.

    The city said major construction work – including the barrier removal – will begin on November 15. Other aspects of the project include installing new traffic lights and constructing new curbs and sidewalks.

    More details on the project, along with associated traffic impacts, will be released before November 15.

    In March, city council voted in favour of reopening Portage and Main to pedestrians. Mayor Scott Gillingham pushed to open the intersection for the first time since 1979 because of a $73 million price tag to fix a failing membrane protecting the underground concourse below.

    Work on the intersection is expected to be completed by June 27 with street level crossing open by July 1.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Boeing to cut 17,000 jobs, or 10% of its global workforce

    U.S. planemaker Boeing will cut 17,000 jobs, or 10 per cent of its global workforce, delay first delivery of its 777X jet by a year and announced substantial new losses in its defence business as a month-long strike batters company finances, CEO Kelly Ortberg said on Friday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News