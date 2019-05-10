

CTV Winnipeg





Drivers should expect delays in central Winnipeg Friday morning due to two public demonstrations.

Winnipeg police said people can expect traffic disruptions on Main Street, Portage Avenue, Memorial Boulevard and The Forks area because of two public walks that are scheduled to take place between 10 a.m. and noon.

Between 800 and 1000 students between grades one and 12 are expected to take part in the Walk for Water, which brings attention to the call for clean water at Shoal Lake 40 First Nation.

The students will walk from city hall to Memorial Park. They will walk southbound on Main Street, westbound on Portage Avenue, and southbound on Memorial Avenue to finish at the Manitoba Legislature.

In addition, roughly 400 people are also expected to take part in the Grandmothers Walk, which honours the families of children affected by Child and Family Services.

These walkers will start at the Bell Tower on Selkirk Avenue, go eastbound on Selkirk, southbound on Main Street, eastbound on William Stephenson Way, then southbound on Israel Asper Way to conclude at the Canadia Museum for Human Rights around noon.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes during these community events.