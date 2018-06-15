

CTV Winnipeg





The city of Winnipeg is warning drivers to leave a little bit ahead of time for their travels on Sunday due to the 2018 Manitoba Marathon.

Traffic delays will start early morning and motorists are advised to detour via Kenaston Boulevard instead of Pembina Highway.

The delays are expected to impact intersecting roads along Harrow Street, such as Corydon Avenue, Grant Avenue and Taylor Avenue from 7 am until noon.

Traffic will only be allowed to cross at these intersections when there is a gap between runners.

More information on lane closures and traffic delays can be found online.