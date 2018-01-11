Featured
Traffic stop leads to an investigation at a house in the Maples area
Winnipeg Police were called to a house on Manila Road Tuesday night.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, January 11, 2018 5:47AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, January 11, 2018 7:39AM CST
Winnipeg police are investigating an incident at a house in the city’s Maples neighbourhood.
A police spokesperson said a traffic stop Tuesday evening around 8 p.m. led officers to a residence on Manila Rd., which gave them reason to enter into an investigation.
Officers are expected to be on scene for quite some time.
The Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.