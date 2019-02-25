

CTV Winnipeg





The RCMP in Thompson, Man., found over 1400 illicit Oxycodone pills after making a discovery during a traffic stop.

The traffic stop took place on Friday around 4:30 p.m., where the Mounties found what they believed to be Oxycodone.

According to a news release, the investigation led police to search a home on Juniper Drive, which resulted in them seizing over 1400 Oxycodone pills as well as drug paraphernalia.

Thompson’s Matthew Delaronde, 29, has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and failing to comply with conditions.

A 48-year-old woman and 26-year-old man were also arrested and charges are pending.

The investigation continues.