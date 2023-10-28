Trailer Park Boys hit Winnipeg Comiccon
WINNIPEG – The RBC Convention Centre was a bustling scene on Friday as the 2023 Winnipeg Comiccon opened its doors. By late afternoon, dozens of people were lined up to get an autograph and see fan favourites The Trailer Park Boys arrive from Nova Scotia to join a packed lineup of celebrity guests.
After more than 12 seasons, 100 episodes, and three feature length films, the mockumentary television series which debuted in 2001 has become iconic in Canadian pop culture and generated international acclaim. Before they met their fans, Ricky (played by Robb Wells,) Julian, (John Paul Tremblay), and Bubbles (Mike Smith) spent some time with CTV Winnipeg’s Joseph Bernacki to reflect on life in Sunnyvale Trailer Park.
All three stayed in character for the interview and the conversation was reflected as such. We pickup the conversation with Bubbles talking about winter and arriving in Winnipeg.
Bubbles I’ve got to ask you, we’ve got snow on the ground, how are the cats and the Kittyland Love Centre doing?
Bubbles: Oh it’s fine, it’s not snowing back home, it’s twenty degrees yesterday. The kitties were out laying on their things in the sun there. I have these loungers, about 100 loungers out there so it was a big spa day yesterday.
Julian is this the first time for the boys to be in Winnipeg?
Julian: No, we’ve been here a few times.
It’s good to be back?
Julian: It’s a great party place, it’s a little bit cold today with some snow. We don’t even have that yet back in Sunnyvale, it’s been pretty sunny there, but yeah we can take it. We’ll have a few drinks and get through it.
Are you looking for a few business opportunities in Winnipeg, maybe open up a bar?
Julian: Of course, I mean maybe a bar, it’s pretty flat here so I got to get the whole flat thing in to my head, maybe I’ll brainstorm something later.
As a fan of the series, Ricky I’ve got to ask you, you’re still driving that 1975 Chrysler New Yorker around the park, what’s it like driving that beat up car and how’s it still running today?
Ricky: It was amazing, it’s still running but it doesn’t drive anymore I blew the rear end and we can’t get a new one so. It was in the best car in the world, really comfortable to sleep in, five cigarette lighters so you could smoke, whatever door you were at. It was great.
We actually ran a story out of CTV Atlantic a few months ago of a fan in Ontario who made a replica of the car, have you had a chance to see the car?
Ricky: I did, I actually drove that car. It’s pretty close, it’s just not the same. It made me kind of sad actually.
Nothing beats the original?
Ricky: No
I’ve got to ask you Ricky, a few years ago we lost Trailer Park Supervisor Jim Lahey. Do you have any fond moments in some of the escapades you shared with him that you can share with us on camera?
Ricky: He was probably one of the greatest drunks in world history I think.
Bubbles: He could drink liquor.
Ricky: One of my favourite memories was when we got him fired from the police force.
Bubbles: That’s not a favourite memory.
Ricky: It was kind of an accident, we didn’t really try.
That’s a Halloween memory?
Ricky: That’s right, you’re pretty good.
It’s been twenty years since you guys kidnapped Alex Lifeson of Rush….
Ricky: Borrowed, Alex Lifeson.
Bubbles, where does that rank getting a chance to sing and play Closer To The Heart with Rush?
Bubbles: That was a big deal for me. When he was in the park I got to play at the benefit concert.
Any chance you’re going to get your Grade 12 diploma Ricky, you’ve got your Grade 10 and Grade 11?
Ricky: I don’t think I need it. I’ve got a question, I think a long time ago we were here and there was some golden weed man statue up on the building is that still here?
The Golden Boy, yes it’s on top of our Legislative Building.
Ricky: Is that real gold, is it heavy?
I sure hope it’s real gold.
Bubbles: Ricky, you’re not stealing the Golden Boy.
Julian: Actually you can see it right over there, Ricky we’re not climbing up that building to steal that thing, it’s not happening. We’ll end up in the hospital or jail, or both.
You know Julian, I’ve got to ask you, as we see in season one of the show, it was really your idea to start filming this whole series of you guys in Sunnyvale. More than twenty years later, how does it feel looking back on the beloved series you guys created, working with pretty much an entire cast of Canadians, I think that’s pretty impressive?
Julian: It was pretty impressive, but the money wasn’t that impressive. I mean, a lot of times they were paying us in booze and smoke able things and pizza and cat food. I wish we had thought about that a little more getting into it.
Bubbles, how does it feel seeing all these fans lineup at Comiccon to see you guys knowing that you’ve meant a big part of so many people’s lives through entertainment?
Bubbles: It’s amazing, meeting the fans, it’s the whole reason we do it. Some people come up and start crying, they’re so happy.
Ricky: It’s really amazing, we have the best fans in the world and we love Winnipeg. It’s been awhile and it’s going to be nice to see some Winnipeg fans again.
Before I let you guys go, aside from Swearnet, anything for the fans upcoming that you’d like to share? Maybe some projects or things down the line?
Julian: Yeah we were actually just released from jail. We did a whole series in jail. That’s the second one. Bubbles went out with his band, The S***rockers. They’ve got a movie coming out and we’re in it.
Ricky: With who, anybody big? Wasn’t there some big Hollywood guy in it?
Julian: There’s some big people in it. Bubbles, why don’t you talk about that?
Bubbles: Oh, Billy Bob Thornton, I went on tour with him, he was playing music, I was opening for him in Europe and they filmed it.
Well hopefully no one has called you Patrick Swayze yet Julian?
Julian: You just did. (Ricky laughs)
I want to thank all three of you for your time today, it’s been a thrill chatting with you and you can catch them here at the 2023 Winnipeg Comic Con and it’s going to be a great weekend.
Ricky and Bubbles: Come on down and see us!
Julian: Cheers, Winnipeg!
With more shows in production and countless appearances across the country, it’s clear the boys from Sunnyvale Trailer Park are not slowing down any time soon. What really stands out in conversation with the characters they portray is the lengths at which they will go for friendship. Despite the chaos that takes place in the series, whether it’s getting to a Rush concert by any means necessary, rescuing a chicken for a science fair project, dressing up as astronauts or building a full scale wrestling ring in the park, the little moments on the show like those are just some of what’s carried Trailer Park Boys forward in Canadian television history.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Netanyahu says the Gaza war has entered a new stage and will be 'long and difficult'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the nation Saturday night that the military has opened a 'second stage' in the war against Hamas by sending ground forces into Gaza and expanding attacks from the ground, air and sea. He said it will only increase ahead of a broad ground invasion into the territory.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israel pounds Gaza strip, dismissing calls for ceasefire: live updates
Israel launched an expanded ground operation on Saturday after creating a near-blackout of communication in the Gaza Strip with increased bombardment and artillery fire overnight.
'We can't speak': Barenaked Ladies band member on connecting to daughter through music
As a long-time member of the iconic Canadian band, The Barenaked Ladies, Kevin Hearn has played before large audiences all around the world, but his most cherished performances are before an audience of one in a Toronto area group home. That's where his daughter Havana lives.
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
Maine's governor says the suspect wanted for killing 18 people at a bowling alley and bar has been found dead in Lisbon, Maine.
Hundreds attend vigil for victims of shooting rampage in Sault Ste. Marie
Hundreds of flickering candles lit up the evening as residents of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., gathered for a vigil in memory of the victims of Monday's shooting rampage, with the father of one of the victims calling for respect for the family of the gunman, as well.
Is life on 'scorching wasteland' Venus possible? Scientists say maybe there once was
Researchers discovered Venus' tectonic plate shift happened at the same time as Earth's, raising questions about whether life on the planet existed at some point.
When a man began shooting in Maine, some froze while others ran. Now they're left with questions
People who survived the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine recount their harrowing experiences.
Maritime photographers chase vibrant fall colours
Some people chase storms. In the Maritimes right now photographers, videographers and drone pilots are chasing the fall colours.
Israel steps up air and ground attacks in Gaza and cuts off the territory's communications
Israel knocked out internet and communications in the Gaza Strip in stepped-up bombardment Friday night, largely cutting off its 2.3 million people from contact with each other and the outside world and creating a near-blackout of information, as the military said it was 'expanding' ground operations in the territory.
Regina
-
'One of the worst experiences of my life': Regina senior evicted from government housing unit
A Regina senior is out on the street after being evicted from a government housing unit.
-
Sask. family debunks misinformation after daughter's obituary pirated online
A Kipling, Sask. family says their grieving process has been stalled as they try to debunk misinformation spreading through fraudulent obituaries about their daughter.
-
Skating pilot project launched in Ochapowace First Nation
A pilot program for learning how to skate and trying out different Skate Canada programs was launched on the Ochapowace First Nation on Friday.
Saskatoon
-
'Buckle up': Sask. teachers' union votes 95% in favour of potential job action
During a meeting of its council in Saskatoon, the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) announced the results of a vote earlier this week to authorize job actions.
-
Skating pilot project launched in Ochapowace First Nation
A pilot program for learning how to skate and trying out different Skate Canada programs was launched on the Ochapowace First Nation on Friday.
-
'It's terrifying': Prairie Harm Reduction fears shutdown as Sask. denies funding for supervised consumption sites
Prairie Harm Reduction (PHR) says it fears having to close its doors after the Saskatchewan government announced this week it would not fund supervised consumption sites in the province.
Northern Ontario
-
Hundreds attend vigil for victims of shooting rampage in Sault Ste. Marie
Hundreds of flickering candles lit up the evening as residents of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., gathered for a vigil in memory of the victims of Monday's shooting rampage, with the father of one of the victims calling for respect for the family of the gunman, as well.
-
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
Maine's governor says the suspect wanted for killing 18 people at a bowling alley and bar has been found dead in Lisbon, Maine.
-
Remains of man missing since 2018 found buried in yard of his home near Toronto
The remains of a man missing for more than five years have been discovered buried in the yard of his Toronto-area residence, according to police.
Edmonton
-
Smith, Notley both upset Alberta natural gas users left out of Trudeau's carbon tax relief plan
It's not often Danielle Smith and Rachel Notley agree on policy, but both Alberta's premier and her opposition counterpart are criticizing Justin Trudeau's latest announcement.
-
Ex-Canadiens, Oilers recall first Heritage Classic two decades on: 'It was so cold'
The temperature at puck drop on Nov. 22, 2003 — minus the wind chill — was a teeth-chattering -18 C.
-
'Very scary': Woman insists she doesn't know why home, vehicle shot in Edmonton drive-by shooting
A man has been arrested and charged following a drive-by shooting in southeast Edmonton where homes, with families and children inside, were hit.
Toronto
-
Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators move through downtown Toronto streets
Drivers in downtown Toronto should expect delays as thousands of people who gathered at Nathan Phillips Square for a pro-Palestinian demonstration Saturday afternoon is continuing to move through the streets.
-
Video shows dramatic crash on Toronto highway that got driver jail time
A car's cameras captured the heart-stopping seconds leading up to a dramatic crash on the Gardiner Expressway that sent a taxi flying and seriously injured two people — footage so 'obviously dangerous' that a Toronto judge sentenced the driver to nine months in jail.
-
'A lot of mice in a small apartment': Tenant shares photos of daily life in Toronto public housing
A tenant of Toronto public housing is sharing photos of daily life in her apartment, complete with mice, roaches and an increasingly urgent garbage problem.
Calgary
-
Cavalry FC scoop up individual honours, prepare for CPL final against Forge FC
Cavalry FC took home the individual hardware Thursday night. Saturday evening, they'll look to break through against the Canadian Premier League's winningest franchise to add a team honour to all those individual prizes.
-
Banff Centre dispute over succession process led to firing of board: Waterous
The outgoing board chair of the Banff Centre said the latest turmoil at the arts and leadership hub was due to a dispute over the succession process in 2022.
-
Puppies up for adoption meet the public in Humane Society event
The Calgary Humane Society hosted an adoption event Friday and invited the public to play with some available puppies.
Montreal
-
Meet Montreal's Emile Laliberte, pilot of Rolloween's Mars Rover
Halloween is Emile Laliberte's favourite holiday. Since he was young, he always took great pride in his costumes, but this year's is truly out of this world. "It's incredible," said the beaming 15-year-old Laliberte, who will take to the neighbourhood streets this Halloween in a special-made Mars Rover costume.
-
Firefighters called to five-alarm fire in downtown Montreal
More than 150 firefighters were called to a major fire in downtown Montreal Friday evening.
-
'I can't breathe:' Report says Quebec hockey player forced to mimic George Floyd
Quebec Sports Minister Isabelle Charest says she was "deeply shocked" by a report that a young Black hockey player in the province was made to say, "I can't breathe," as a teammate knelt on his neck.
Ottawa
-
96 patients moved from Ottawa Hospital General Campus after transformer fire; 'Code Orange' still in effect
The CEO of the Ottawa Hospital says quick-acting staff helped prevent any serious injuries or complications from a transformer fire that broke out Friday at the General Campus. It will still be some time before units are able to accept patients again.
-
Ottawa police, family and friends bid farewell to Sgt. Robin Easey
Ottawa police officers, friends and family have bid farewell to former Ottawa Police Sgt. Robin Easey. Easey passed away earlier this month at the age of 70. A celebration of his life was held at the Hellenic Community Centre in Ottawa on Saturday.
-
Council asked to approve $152M in additional contingency funding for Stage 2 LRT
City councillors are being asked to approve additional contingency funds for Stage 2 LRT after all three branches of the project were delayed.
Atlantic
-
Weekend weather flips Maritimes from warm to cold; snow possible next week
Big changes are coming for our weather in the Maritimes over the weekend.
-
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
Maine's governor says the suspect wanted for killing 18 people at a bowling alley and bar has been found dead in Lisbon, Maine.
-
People displaced, fire fighters injured after Glace Bay, N.S. duplex fire
Three firefighters were injured in a N.S. duplex fire that displaced several tenants.
Kitchener
-
'Ensure doors and windows are locked': Police trying to identify man in Peeping Tom investigation
Police have released the photo of a man they want to speak to as they investigate reports of a prowler in a Kitchener neighbourhood.
-
House fire in Wellesley considered suspicious
An overnight house fire in Wellesley is being considered suspicious.
-
Kitchener, Ont., Christmas market cancelled after organizer gambles away vendor deposits
Around 200 local vendors are scrambling after an upcoming Christmas market was cancelled because the event organizer lost their deposit money.
Vancouver
-
These 2 B.C. communities have set low-temperature records 3 days in a row
B.C.'s late-October cold snap continues to set daily temperature records in communities across the province, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Location, location, location: 3 former Hells Angels clubhouses heading for sale in B.C.
The three-bedroom East Vancouver home that's about to hit the market includes a brick fireplace and finished basement, along with a private back deck. Not to worry - the Hells Angels deaths-head logos have been removed from the gables.
-
B.C. premier condemns rise in hate crimes stemming from Israeli-Hamas conflict
British Columbia Premier David Eby is condemning the rise in hate crimes in the province, driven by the Israeli-Hamas war.
Vancouver Island
-
These 2 B.C. communities have set low-temperature records 3 days in a row
B.C.'s late-October cold snap continues to set daily temperature records in communities across the province, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
B.C. premier condemns rise in hate crimes stemming from Israeli-Hamas conflict
British Columbia Premier David Eby is condemning the rise in hate crimes in the province, driven by the Israeli-Hamas war.
-
Location, location, location: 3 former Hells Angels clubhouses heading for sale in B.C.
The three-bedroom East Vancouver home that's about to hit the market includes a brick fireplace and finished basement, along with a private back deck. Not to worry - the Hells Angels deaths-head logos have been removed from the gables.