Trailer released for Ke Huy Quan movie filmed in Winnipeg

    Winnipeg will stand in for Milwaukee in a Hollywood movie starring a pair of Academy Award winners hitting theatres in February.

    The trailer for Universal Pictures' "Love Hurts" was released Tuesday, and has already been viewed more than three million times on YouTube.

    According to the film's plot summary, Ke Huy Quan, who won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for Everything Everywhere All at Once, plays Marvin Gable, a realtor in the Milwaukee suburbs with a dark secret. It is Quan's first leading role.

    The film also stars Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Sean Astin (Lord of the Rings), Daniel Wu (Tomb Raider) and former NFL star Marshawn Lynch.

    The film was shot in Winnipeg last spring, and several locations in the city feature in the trailer

    'Love Hurts' will be released in theatres on February 7.

