Trailer with stolen film equipment recovered in Winnipeg; truck still missing

WINNIPEG -

A film crew shooting a movie in Winnipeg says a trailer full of equipment stolen earlier this week has been recovered.

Adam Rodness, producer and writer of the film ‘Vandit,’ confirmed to CTV News Winnipeg on Wednesday that the trailer was found with all of the gear inside on Tuesday during the first filming day.

On Monday, a truck and trailer containing $250,000 of lighting and grip gear for the production were reported stolen.

Rodness said they received numerous tips from the public after the theft was reported.

“Someone actually saw what looked to be the trailer was abandoned in an alley,” he said. “It turned out the trailer was found about 10 minutes away from where it was stolen.”

Rodness said the good news is the trailer was locked, and the contents in the trailer were still there; however, the truck still hasn’t been found. The Winnipeg Police Service said the truck is still listed as stolen.

“It looks like the police are going to be releasing the trailer to us today, because we have a good old-fashioned night shoot ahead of us, and we’ll need our big lights and stuff to accomplish it,” Rodness said.

Rodness added he was thankful for the people of Winnipeg who helped find the trailer and gear.

“There are some bad apples out there, but I think the good outweighs the bad in this city,” he said. “We’re very thankful for the outpouring of support.”

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger