A section of Highway 330 is closed due to a train derailment two kilometres south of La Salle, Man.

A spokesperson for CP Rail said it happened at around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

RCMP said officers were told possibly three or four cars went off the track where a rail bridge had collapsed.

No one was hurt. CP said the train cars involved were carrying vegetable oil and there were no public safety issues as a result of the incident.

RCMP officers went to the scene and said CP Rail Police will investigate the cause.

The highway is closed between Road 42N and Road 46N, and a detour is in effect..

