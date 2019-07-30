Train derails after rail bridge collapses near La Salle, prompting highway closure
(Simon Stones/CTV News).
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, July 30, 2019 3:34PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, July 30, 2019 5:30PM CST
A section of Highway 330 is closed due to a train derailment two kilometres south of La Salle, Man.
A spokesperson for CP Rail said it happened at around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.
RCMP said officers were told possibly three or four cars went off the track where a rail bridge had collapsed.
No one was hurt. CP said the train cars involved were carrying vegetable oil and there were no public safety issues as a result of the incident.
RCMP officers went to the scene and said CP Rail Police will investigate the cause.
The highway is closed between Road 42N and Road 46N, and a detour is in effect..