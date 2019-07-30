Train derails, rail bridge collapses near La Salle, prompting highway closure
Published Tuesday, July 30, 2019 3:34PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, July 31, 2019 2:17PM CST
A section of Highway 330 was closed due to a train derailment two kilometres south of La Salle, Man.
A spokesperson for CP Rail said it happened at around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.
RCMP said officers were told possibly three or four cars went off the track where a rail bridge had collapsed.
On Wednesday, CP said the bridge did not cause the cars to derail, but rather its collapse was a "casualty" of the derailment.
No one was hurt. CP said the train cars involved were carrying vegetable oil and there were no public safety issues as a result of the incident.
RCMP officers went to the scene and said CP Rail Police will investigate the cause.
The highway was closed between Road 42N and Road 46N, and a detour was in effect.
The rail line was reopened to trains Wednesday afternoon.