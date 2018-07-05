

CTV Winnipeg





A train that runs between Winnipeg and The Pas, Manitoba, derailed north of Hudson Bay, Saskatchewan Thursday morning.

At 3:05 a.m., Via Rail's train 683 was on its way to The Pas when it derailed around 37 kilometres north of the town, confirmed Via Rail.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) said two locomotives and a baggage car went off the tracks.

Alexandre Fournier, the TSB spokesperson, said it happened in a remote area with no road access.

At the time of derailment there were 16 passengers and 5 crew memebers on board and two crew members received minor injuries, according to preliminary reports from Via Rail. These reports indicate no passengers were injured, but this still needs to be confirmed.

Everyone on the train is was taken to the Hudson Bay Health Centre for assessment and have now been discharged.Fournier said the train was travelling 50 kilometres an hour when it got to an area of the track that was washed out.

All passengers and crew members are being taken to Winnipeg where they will be given accommodations until they can get to their final destoinations.

Via Rail said emergency crews are on the scene and the evacuation has begun.

Services between Winnipeg and Gillam are suspended.

Family members seeking more information can contact 306-865-6611.