WINNIPEG -- A Via Rail train with 12 people on board derailed near Portage la Prairie, Man., on Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson from Via Rail said the train derailed just before 6:45 a.m., due to an “unexpected incident.” Twelve people – seven passengers and five crew members -- are being looked after by first responders, it said. RCMP said injuries don't appear to be serious.

According to the province, Highway 350 at Road 73N in the community of Katrime is currently closed. A detour is in effect.

Via Rail is working with authorities to investigate the cause of the derailment.

Passengers and their families can find out more information at 1-877-747-0707.

(Source: Twitter/Manitoba RCMP)

