WINNIPEG -- Trains travelling through a northwestern Ontario town will be going slower than normal following a train derailment earlier this week.

Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, CN said one of its trains derailed along Highway 602 just south of Emo, Ont. Approximately 30 railcars were involved in the derailment, said CN, and several were leaking crude oil. Ontario Provincial Police evacuated homes within 800 metres of the crash, but people have since been able to return home.

The Township of Emo said Highway 602 through the area will remain closed into next week as cleanup continues. It said residents should expect increased traffic throughout the community as oil is being removed from tankers and transported off site.

The Township said the rail line reopened Thursday evening.

CN said its trains will be travelling at a slower pace temporarily to make sure workers on site are safe. CN said it wasn’t able to share a timeline on how long the temporary speed reduction will be in effect.

The Township said residents who live east of the Highway 602 crossing and south of Highway 11 should continue to reduce power usage into Friday evening. It said hydro is expected to be fully restored by Saturday.

Earlier this week, the Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the derailment, and was sending an investigator to the site.

Emo is located about 180 kilometres southeast of Kenora, and is directly north of Minnesota.