Trans-Canada closed west of Brandon due to storm

A winter storm has prompted a section of the Trans-Canada Highway to shut down.

On Sunday morning, the province said Highway 1 from Brandon to Saskatchewan is closed. The closure is due to poor winter driving conditions.

Brandon is currently not under any storm warnings, however, Virden-Souris which is west of the city is under a winter storm warning.

"Heavy snow with some blowing snow continues early this morning. The intensity of the snowfall is weakening and the snowfall event will be mostly finished by midday or early afternoon," Environment Canada said.

