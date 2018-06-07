

CTV Winnipeg





A black bear captured while wandering around Transcona Tuesday afternoon has been released back into the wild.

The province said the bear was released Wednesday in good health, set free just north of Riverton, Manitoba.

It was first spotted in the Transcona area on Tuesday morning, when many Winnipeggers shared photos of the animal to social media.

The province says black bear sightings are rare in Winnipeg, with only four occurring last year and zero the year before that.