You can now look up burial records for the Transcona Cemetery using a smartphone.

According to the City of Winnipeg, the iCemetery app is used by municipalities across Canada to give members of the public access to searchable burial records at participating cemeteries.

Data from St. Vital Cemetery will be available on the app late this summer, to be followed by Brookside Cemetery at a date that has yet to be announced.

The city said app users can report any errors or omissions in burial listings to the cemeteries branch online.

The iCemetery app is available for free on iOS and Android.

Users can also access burial records for all three cemeteries on the city’s website.