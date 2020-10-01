WINNIPEG -- A piece of Transcona history has come down to make room for condos.

The Notre-Dame-de-l’Assomption church on Leola Street was demolished. People who live in the area say it came down on Wednesday.

The French parish shut its doors in 2016.

Last year, The Archdiocese of Saint Boniface struck a deal with Winnipeg developer Discovery Homes to turn the site into a condo complex called Leola Village.

In a news release from 2019, Diocesan financial administrator Richard Fréchette called the project “a first for the Archdiocese of St. Boniface.”

CTV News has reached out to the Archdiocese of St. Boniface for additional information on the project and is waiting to hear back.

Churches across North America have closed their doors as attendance continues to decline.