

Jason Gaidola, CTV News Winnipeg





A Transcona couple said they’re worried about a new project on the horizon, down the street in the Rural Municipality of Springfield.

Transcona residents, Shelley and Rob Rudyk said they’re concerned about safety in their neighbourhood after an environmental waste company was given the go-ahead to make plans to build a new facility up the street in the R.M. of Springfield.

“Residents are concerned. This is our home,” said Rod Sunday. “We have a school down the street.”

The Rudyks have lived in the area for 14 years and said they have safety and health concerns with potential hazardous waste.

“I know its Springfield but it affects Transcona residents a lot,” said Shelley. “Us probably more so than Springfield, with us being so close.”

Springfield mayor, Tiffany Fell said the decision was made at a public hearing Thursday night, when council voted 4-to-2 in favour of Tervita’s plan. The energy and environmental waste services company plans to build a “waste transfer station”, which will store, package and re-distribute waste to a disposal site.

“There’s always going to be a little concern of the unknown,” said Fell.

In a statement to CTV News, Tervita Vice-President of Waste Services, Michael Erickson said in part:

“Tervita implements and maintains environmental monitoring, routine inspections and audit schedules to ensure impact is mitigated”.

“Our sites are constructed and designed in a manner that contains all hazardous waste in designated storage areas. In addition, the waste received at our facilities is contained in sealed, regulated containers to prevent any release."

CTV News asked the company why residents in Transcona were not given a notice. The company said the notification processes outlined in the Planning Act were followed for its application – and it is committed to working with the R.M and the community.

Fell said the company will be transferring waste derived from paint cans, gasoline, propane and other household waste.

Fell confirmed that council was met with some opposition from residents within the R.M at the hearing about safety risks as well.

“They’re not going to be keeping large amounts there,” said Fell.