Transcona during wartime: Exhibit highlighting Manitoba stories returns

Eighteen personal stories highlighting Transcona’s role in the First World War and Second World War are on display at a Winnipeg mall.

Transcona Museum’s annual exhibit “Stories of Remembrance” has returned to the centre court of Kildonan Place.

It combines poignant narratives and powerful visuals to highlight the personal stories of Manitobans who served in the World Wars.

“From animals in the military, to the French resistance helping out someone from Transcona and the connection to Hollywood, to what it was like in the trenches during World War I, to what Transcona did on the home front—these are 18 individual stories to help you learn about the experience,” said museum curator Alanna Horejda.

Over 400 men from Transcona enlisted in the First World War, and over 800 men and women enlisted during the Second World War. Between the two conflicts, 123 Transconians were killed in action.

The exhibit’s annual installation at Kildonan Place helps expand who it can reach, Horejda said.

“It’s very visually appealing. It catches your eye as you come by,” she said.

“We’re a pretty small museum and when we’re able to bring the exhibit here, we’re able to reach a much larger audience.”

The exhibit will be on display through Remembrance Day.

There are also additional exhibits at the Transcona Legion and the Transcona East End Community Club.