WINNIPEG -- A Wednesday morning power outage in the Transcona area is impacting hundreds of customers.

According to Manitoba Hydro, there are currently about 860 customers without power in the Mission Gardens and St. Boniface Industrial Park areas.

Hydro does not have an estimated time for restoration.

At this time, the cause of the outage is not known.

CTV News Winnipeg reached out to Manitoba Hydro for more details.

This is a developing story. More details to come.