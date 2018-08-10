Michael Gnutel loves spending time outside. It’s where he gardens and walks with his grandkids. But this week he’s become more cautious, because two blocks from his Transcona house, a woman walking her two large dogs crossed paths with a coyote.

The dogs were leashed. The coyote became aggressive and as the woman slowly backed up and stopped to yell at the coyote, the coyote continued to come closer.

“It’s deeply concerning because to be a coyote is a dangerous animal and if it confronts you, what are you going to do?” said Gnutel.

Janine Stewart, a human wildlife conflict biologist with the Province of Manitoba said being loud, being large and being assertive will help because coyotes are timid animals.

Stewart points out how the dog owner was smart to be loud, keep her dogs on leash and face the coyote to maintain eye-contact. If you turn your back on it, it could chase you, she said.

Stewart also recommends people carry noise makers to protect themselves.

“You can use your voice. You can use a whistle, an airhorn,” said Stewart.

In this particular case, the dog owner’s loud noises and slow and steady retreat worked. She escaped into the backlane and away from the field and coyote unharmed and posted her video online, something Gnutel appreciates.

“Because to me now I’m certainly aware of it, and now I will not go walking alone. I will make sure I go with my wife or someone who can at least we can be in a buddy system,” Gnutel said.