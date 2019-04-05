A city councillor is calling for answers after a road closure near a new Transcona subdivision caused confusion Thursday.

The city is installing a new roundabout at the intersection of Pandora Avenue East and Ravenhurst Street at the entrance of a new subdivision.

Councillor Shawn Nason said half the road there shut down unexpectedly.

“We need to find out where that failure in communication happened and try to make up for it and make sure the community is well informed,” he said.

Nason said the city is still working on ways to re-route traffic.