Transformer explosion causes fire in Winnipeg’s West End

A fire in Winnipeg’s West End on Tuesday morning was caused by the explosion of a transformer, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.

Firefighters responded to the fire on Beverly Street between Portage Avenue and St. Matthews Avenue around 3:45 a.m.

Police said the fire, which was caused by a transformer explosion, caused power outages in the area.

There are no road closures related to the fire.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to Manitoba Hydro and the City of Winnipeg for more information.