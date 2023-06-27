Transformer explosion causes fire in Winnipeg’s West End
A fire in Winnipeg’s West End on Tuesday morning was caused by the explosion of a transformer, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.
Firefighters responded to the fire on Beverly Street between Portage Avenue and St. Matthews Avenue around 3:45 a.m.
Police said the fire, which was caused by a transformer explosion, caused power outages in the area.
There are no road closures related to the fire.
CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to Manitoba Hydro and the City of Winnipeg for more information.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More grocery competition needed, federal watchdog finds
Canada's grocery sector needs better competition to help keep food prices down and encourage new entrants, the country's competition watchdog has found.
Canada's inflation rate falls to 3.4 per cent last month, lowest rate since June 2021
Statistics Canada says the country's inflation rate fell to 3.4 per cent in May -- the lowest it's been since June 2021.
Olivia Chow elected mayor of Toronto
Olivia Chow has been elected mayor of Toronto ending almost 13 years of right-leaning rule at Toronto City Hall and becoming the first woman and the first visible minority person to lead the city since amalgamation.
Audio emerges with new details of Trump's 2021 conversation about classified documents
An audio recording that includes new details from a 2021 meeting at which former President Donald Trump discusses holding secret documents he did not declassify has been released.
Russia drops charges against Prigozhin and others who took part in brief rebellion
Russian authorities said Tuesday they have closed a criminal investigation into the aborted armed rebellion led by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and are pressing no charges against him or his troops.
Janitor heard ‘annoying alarms’ and turned off freezer, ruining 20 years of school research worth $1 million, lawsuit says
A university janitor who turned off a freezer after hearing multiple 'annoying alarms,' ruined more than 20 years of research, according to a lawsuit filed against his employer by Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in upstate New York.
Belgian shot putter goes viral running hurdles to save team from disqualification
Belgian shot putter Jolien Boumkwo ran the 100-metre hurdles to save her team from disqualification at the European Athletics Team Championships on Saturday in Poland, after her teammates pulled-out due to injury.
Tourist filmed carving his girlfriend's name into Rome's Colosseum
Italy’s culture minister is calling for a man to be “identified and sanctioned” after he was filmed allegedly carving his and his fiancée’s names into the Colosseum in Rome.
Christine Dawood gives first interview after losing husband and son on Titan submersible
Christine Dawood, whose husband Shahzada and son Suleman died aboard the Titan submersible, gives an interview about how the tragedy changed her life.
Regina
-
Sask. man accused of running over woman twice in Regina appears in court
A 54-year-old Regina man accused of stabbing a woman and running her over twice with a vehicle, made his first appearance before a judge Monday.
-
Heavy construction in downtown Regina causing woes, businesses claim
Construction is something the people of Regina are used to in the summer. However, this year's efforts seem to be taking a particularly frustrating toll on residents.
-
'She's scared': Sask. foster mom begs for stability for 7-year-old girl bounced between homes
A Saskatoon foster mom is questioning why a little girl was removed from her care and put in a group home.
Saskatoon
-
'She's scared': Sask. foster mom begs for stability for 7-year-old girl bounced between homes
A Saskatoon foster mom is questioning why a little girl was removed from her care and put in a group home.
-
Saskatoon police seek 2 suspects in homicide investigation
Saskatoon police are asking for the public's help in finding two women suspected in an ongoing homicide investigation.
-
Artwork that ‘plays with audience’: Red Ball Project rolls into Saskatoon
Saskatoon is joining cities across the globe by hosting a unique art installation and the very large work of art will be bouncing from neighbourhood to neighbourhood this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. wildfire update Monday, June 26
Here is everything you need to know about the wildfires in northern Ontario for Monday, June 26.
-
Fireworks mishap in Callander, Ont., causes minor injuries
The Municipality of Callander says there were a few minor injuries caused by sparks from fireworks set off during Saturday’s FunFest celebrations.
-
Olivia Chow elected mayor of Toronto
Olivia Chow has been elected mayor of Toronto ending almost 13 years of right-leaning rule at Toronto City Hall and becoming the first woman and the first visible minority person to lead the city since amalgamation.
Edmonton
-
Alberta doctors call for investigation, apology over decision about Hinshaw
More than 100 Alberta doctors have signed an open letter to express concern about a decision to revoke a job offer to the province's former chief medical officer of health.
-
More grocery competition needed, federal watchdog finds
Canada's grocery sector needs better competition to help keep food prices down and encourage new entrants, the country's competition watchdog has found.
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid wins 3rd Hart Trophy as NHL MVP
Connor McDavid has again been named the most valuable player in the National Hockey League, winning his third Hart Memorial Trophy Monday night in Nashville, Tenn.
Toronto
-
Olivia Chow will be Toronto’s next mayor. Here's what she promised
Here's what Toronto mayoral elect Olivia Chow promised to do during the election campaign:
-
Man, 45, dies in hospital after daytime attack at Hamilton park
A man has died after being attacked Thursday morning at a public park in Hamilton, Ont.
-
Suncor Energy cyberattack hits Petro-Canada gas stations
A cyberattack is behind the Petro-Canada outage that has blocked customers from paying with credit cards at the pumps and logging into their accounts for several days.
Calgary
-
Calgary man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 stabbing death of Karson Goodeagle
The Crown and defence provided a joint sentencing submission for Tyrell Noskiye, convicted of second-degree murder in the 2020 stabbing death of Karson Goodeagle.
-
Calgary restaurants and bars welcome summer patio, festival season boost
As businesses continue to bounce back from the pandemic, many restaurants and bars are looking forward to getting an extra boost from the summer patio and festival season.
-
3-vehicle collision on McKnight in northeast Calgary sends four people to hospital
Four people were taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash in northeast Calgary on Monday night.
Montreal
-
Nurse at Montreal seniors' home charged with sexually assaulting residents
A nurse has been fired after being charged with sexually assaulting multiple seniors at a long-term care home in Montreal. Francisco Ferna Abarca Mena, 56, appeared in a Montreal courtroom Monday to face five counts of sexual assault and five counts of sexual exploitation.
-
Short, intense rainstorm causes flash flooding in Vaudreuil-Dorion
While rain storms weren't as bad in many areas of the Greater Montreal Area, the city of Vaudreuil-Dorion west of the island got hit with a short, intense rainstorm that caused flash flooding in the area.
-
Alleged Romanian organized crime figures arrested in Laval shoplifting spree
Suspected criminals believed to be linked to Romanian organized crime were recently arrested for shoplifting more than $70,000 worth of goods in Quebec. Laval police (SPL) made the arrests and expect that the exposure of such cases will encourage other shopkeepers to report other thefts that may have been committed by the suspects.
Ottawa
-
Two men in life-threatening condition after being hit by lightning on golf course
Two men are in life threatening condition after being hit by lightning on a golf course in Carp, Ontario Monday.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa police resources 'stretched' with Canada Day at LeBreton Flats
Ottawa police chief Eric Stubbs says extra police officers from across Ontario will be coming to Ottawa to assist in Canada Day because of the larger footprint for celebrations.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Community services committee to discuss new transitional housing strategy
The city of Ottawa's community services committee meets today to discuss the current housing and homelessness crisis.
Atlantic
-
Ferry service between Bedford and Halifax is on the horizon, city councillor says
A municipal catamaran ferry service between Bedford and Halifax is on the horizon, according to a municipal councillor.
-
New Brunswick premier to announce cabinet shuffle after two ministers quit
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is set to shuffle his cabinet Tuesday.
-
Carbon tax countdown: reprieve unlikely for big jump at the pumps
It seems unlikely Nova Scotians will be getting a last-minute reprieve from the federal carbon tax, set to take effect on Saturday
Kitchener
-
Green light given for development on former Schneiders meat plant in Kitchener
There's plenty of optimism surrounding the site of the former Schneiders meat plant in Kitchener.
-
Guelph encampment residents allowed to stay under Hanlon Expressway for another week
It appears residents of a homeless encampment in Guelph, Ont. have been given a bit more time to vacate the area under the Hanlon Expressway as an eviction from the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) has been extended.
-
Guinness World Records says world’s tallest poison ivy plant is growing in Paris, Ont.
It appears the old saying “leaves of three, let it be,” meant the opposite for a Paris, Ont. man, who landed in the history books thanks to one poisonous plant on his property.
Vancouver
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Parents of Vancouver woman denied medically-assisted death at St. Paul's Hospital speak out
As they mourn their daughter, Sam O'Neill's parents are speaking out about the religious exemption for MAID at publicly-funded Providence Health Care hospitals that they think the provincial government should eliminate.
-
Wildfires have British Columbians re-thinking summer travel plans: poll
British Columbia's early and well-publicized wildfire season has people concerned about travelling in the province this summer, a poll suggests.
-
This is how much the City of Surrey paid the law firm that defended Doug McCallum at his public mischief trial
The law firm that represented former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum in his public mischief trial last year was paid more than $300,000 by the city, according to municipal financial records.
Vancouver Island
-
Indigenous-specific, trauma-informed childcare facility being built in Colwood
Much-needed child-care spaces are now under construction in Colwood with an opening date slated for the winter of 2025.
-
3 black bear cubs rescued on northern Vancouver Island
A trio of sibling black bear cubs are in the care of the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre (NIWRC) in Errington after they were found without their mother.
-
Crews and helicopter respond to suspicious wildfires near Port Alberni
The British Columbia Wildfire Service is responding to a pair of suspicious wildfires burning near Port Alberni. The fires were discovered Monday morning, just south of the Port Alberni Highway, near Rogers Creek and the city's Sahara Heights neighbourhood.