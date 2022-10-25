Transit buses free in Brandon on Election Day

Manitoba’s municipal election is just one day away, and the City of Brandon is making it easier to get residents out to the polling stations.

On Monday, the city announced that all rides on Brandon Transit will be free on Wednesday, Oct. 26 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. The City of Brandon noted that it is taking this initiative to help make voting more accessible.

Residents can find route schedules online and can use the Google trip planner to determine which route to take to get to their voting location.

Voting stations in Brandon will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Electors can vote at the station within their ward that is most convenient for them.

A full list of voting locations can be found online.