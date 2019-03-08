Featured
Transit driver facing charges in connection with pedestrian death in 2017
File image of Fort Street and Graham Avenue closed to traffic following the crash between a transit bus and pedestrian. Nov. 13, 2017 (Scott Andersson/CTV Winnipeg).
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, March 8, 2019 2:16PM CST
Winnipeg police said a Winnipeg Transit driver has been arrested in connection with the death of a pedestrian on Nov. 13, 2017.
A 58-year-old man died in hospital after being hit by a transit bus at the corner of Graham Avenue and Fort Street.
The collision happened at around 2:30 p.m.
Police said Friday after a long investigation by traffic division officers, the 54-year-old bus driver was arrested and faces two charges under the Highway Traffic Act: drive carelessly – cause death and proceed before safe to do so.