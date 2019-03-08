

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said a Winnipeg Transit driver has been arrested in connection with the death of a pedestrian on Nov. 13, 2017.

A 58-year-old man died in hospital after being hit by a transit bus at the corner of Graham Avenue and Fort Street.

The collision happened at around 2:30 p.m.

Police said Friday after a long investigation by traffic division officers, the 54-year-old bus driver was arrested and faces two charges under the Highway Traffic Act: drive carelessly – cause death and proceed before safe to do so.