WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Transit fare increases will be coming into effect in the New Year.

As of Jan. 1, 2020 general full cash fares will be $3, and youth fares will be $2.45 – an increase of five cents. The new rates will also affect tickets and passes, though Transit said 2019 bus tickets, plus the applicable cash difference, will be accepted until Mar. 31, 2019.

More information about Winnipeg Transit Fares can be found online.

Here is a list of the fare changes that will come into effect in the New Year:

(Source: City of Winnipeg)