Transit hiring woes may impact return to full service
Hiring woes at Winnipeg Transit could keep the system from bouncing back to full pre-pandemic service by the fall.
Winnipeg Transit's service frequency is operating six per cent below where it was pre-pandemic.
City Council has set a goal to increase Transit to three per cent service reduction this summer, and get it back to full service by the fall.
"From what you're telling me, it doesn't look like it's going to happen," Janice Lukes, the chair of Winnipeg's public works committee said Monday.
The committee heard if Transit's service frequency is increased, it could lead to more buses being cancelled as there isn't enough staff to drive them.
"This is an issue that is nationwide, it's very hard to recruit for many positions. Drivers are no different," Transit Director Greg Ewankiw said.
Transit has tried to streamline its recruitment process to get more drivers behind the wheel of buses faster.
"We call it a blitz," Ewankiw told the Public Works committee on Monday.
This blitz sees candidates brought in, interviewed and tested all in one day.
"What used to take anywhere from eight to 12 weeks now takes four weeks or less. We actually have a recruitment blitz going on every three weeks so that we can fill our classes."
There has been some success – Ewankiw said Transit hired 108 drivers last year and more than 60 so far this year. However, they are still behind on bus drivers.
Ewankiw said right now the system is 50 drivers short. If Transit were to increase to a three per cent service-level reduction, he said they would be 80 drivers short.
The summer months present their own challenges as well, with an increase in vacation time for drivers. On top of this, big events this summer including Blue Bombers games, Folk Fest, the Red River Ex and the World Fire Police Games, are expected to cause a greater demand for service.
"We rely on overtime now to get our service out, and certainly we'll be relying on overtime for those special events as well," Ewankiw said.
On Monday, public works passed a motion requiring the public service to report to back to council on its efforts to enhance the recruitment and retention of bus drivers.
-with files from CTV's Jeff Keele
