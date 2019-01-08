Transit inspectors in Winnipeg might soon have more powers to help with safety on buses.

Last year, in the wake of a bus driver's death in 2017, the city hired five more inspectors as part of new security measures.

The inspectors have special constable status and assist drivers, but can't detain people.

Public works chair Matt Allard wants city administrators and the transit advisory committee to study the "possible expansion of powers and privileges" for the inspectors.

Allard's motion says in Ottawa authority to detain unruly passengers has been granted to the special transit constables.

The transit union has long said the inspectors aren't trained or equipped to handle safety threats, calling for a transit police force instead.

The motion says the union supports the idea of allowing inspectors the ability to detain people.

The request comes as the city is set to purchase and install safety shields for all 630 buses for $3.15 million.

The public works committee voted to use transit surplus money to speed up the installation process from three years to 18 months.

Committee member Jeff Browaty says it's embarrassing it's taken this long to get shields in place.

The new timeline needs approval from city council.