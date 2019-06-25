Transit inspectors may be given the power to detain problem passengers, depending on the outcome of a study.

The public works committee tasked city administrators to come up with terms of reference for a consultant to explore the idea.

The Transit Advisory Committee, formed after the killing of a bus driver, has set aside $100,000 for a long-term security plan.

A report at city hall says expanded powers increase the risk of liability including the risk of injury to transit staff and those likely to be detained.

It says additional training would be required